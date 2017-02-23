Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)’s rating score has declined by 67% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corp lowered Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the fourth quarter worth $8,522,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the third quarter worth $153,000. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. now owns 280,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 118,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 39.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (NYSE:EDN) opened at 33.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s market cap is $1.51 billion.

About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

