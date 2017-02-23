Emergent Capital Inc (EMG) Short Interest Update

Emergent Capital Inc (NYSE:EMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,062 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 13th total of 1,316,681 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Emergent Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Emergent Capital (NYSE:EMG) opened at 0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Emergent Capital has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Advisors LLC raised its position in Emergent Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NS Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Emergent Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Emergent Capital by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc, formerly Imperial Holdings, Inc, is a specialty finance company that invests in asset classes, primarily life settlements. The Company, through its subsidiary companies, owns a portfolio of approximately 630 life insurance policies (life settlements). The Company purchases individual policies and portfolios of life insurance policies and manages those assets based on actuarial and market data.

