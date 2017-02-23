Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $151.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 298,211 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.02. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, EVP Adam Havey sold 8,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $251,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $578,446.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,955. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that offers specialized products to healthcare providers and governments to address medical needs and emerging health threats. The Company develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of medical countermeasures primarily for government agencies in the areas of biological and chemical threats and emerging infectious diseases (EID).

