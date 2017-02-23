eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) opened at 10.89 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock’s market cap is $199.73 million.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ehealth-inc-ehth-to-release-earnings-on-friday.html.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

