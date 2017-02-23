Edison International (EIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International updated its FY17 guidance to $4.04-4.24 EPS.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 77.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Edison International has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 26,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,943,252.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,462.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $8,598,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,340,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,092,000 after buying an additional 75,810 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Edison International by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

