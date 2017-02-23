Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.28% on Thursday, reaching $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,198 shares. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab has a one year low of $102.38 and a one year high of $124.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post $4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/ecolab-inc-ecl-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-37.html.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.