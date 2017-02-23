eBay’s (EBAY) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reissued their sector weight rating on shares of eBay Inc (NDAQ:EBAY) in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of eBay (NDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. eBay has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company helps in enabling commerce on its platforms for buyers and sellers online. The Company has an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants an access to its application programming interfaces for developing software and solutions for commerce.

