Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Eaton Vance Corp had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm earned $354.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) opened at 46.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.79. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eaton Vance Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Eaton Vance Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

In related news, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 45,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,005,983.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 47,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $2,017,879.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,344 shares of company stock worth $8,443,701.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Eaton Vance Corp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

