DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (NYSE:AZ) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/dz-bank-ag-reiterates-buy-rating-for-allianz-se-az.html.

Allianz SE Company Profile

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group. The Company operates in the field of reinsurance, providing reinsurance protection for Allianz Group companies, in particular. The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.