Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.13 on March 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.75.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and maintaining a diversified portfolio of office properties in Canada, based on an established platform, and providing cash distributions to unitholders and managing distributions over time.

