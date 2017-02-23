Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

“Dream Global REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.07 (DRG.UN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/dream-global-reit-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-c0-07-drg-un.html.

DRG.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Dream Global REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to invest in real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT’s portfolio comprises office, industrial and mixed-use properties located in Germany and Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.