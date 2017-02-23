Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 417 ($5.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GROW. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on Draper Esprit PLC from GBX 403 ($5.02) to GBX 437 ($5.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Goodbody restated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit PLC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) opened at 350.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 142.62 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.37. Draper Esprit PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 295.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 360.00.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/draper-esprit-plc-grow-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

About Draper Esprit PLC

Draper Esprit plc, formerly Ingleby (1994 plc), is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses to raise capital through a listing on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in order to pursue a direct purchase of a regulated venture capital management business and an associated portfolio of investments.

