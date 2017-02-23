Douglas D. Wheat Sells 5,532 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,532 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $230,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) opened at 42.00 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 5.48%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (AMN Healthcare) offers healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing Segment, Locum Tenens Staffing Segment and Physician Permanent Placement Services Segment.

