Dougherty & Co Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Garmin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $861 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened at 54.15 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,553,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 317.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 400.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 177,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

