Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) insider Calum Thomson purchased 36,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £34,568.50 ($43,070.65).

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) opened at 94.125 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90. Diverse Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.78 and a one year high of GBX 94.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

“Diverse Income Trust PLC (DIVI) Insider Calum Thomson Acquires 36,775 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/diverse-income-trust-plc-divi-insider-calum-thomson-acquires-36775-shares.html.

Diverse Income Trust PLC Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long-term. It invests in quoted or traded United Kingdom companies with a range of market capitalizations but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities, and it may also invest in large cap companies.

