Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Dillard’s has lagged the broader sector in the last one year, mainly due to the challenging trends in the retail space that also hurt its top and bottom line performance in third-quarter fiscal 2016. Moreover, Dillard’s fiscal 2016 outlook indicates significant cost pressures, which might hurt margins and earnings. However, Dillard’s persistent efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in its brick-and-mortar stores and eCommerce business should help Dillard’s woo its existing and new customers. Its focus on increasing productivity, developing omni-channel platform and enhancing domestic operations are also expected to support results. Estimates have also been stable ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings. Nonetheless, soft economic recovery and stiff competition in the retail merchandise space may prove to be hurdles. Dillard's also has a record of negative earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) opened at 55.24 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.41. The company earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/dillards-inc-dds-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,669.3% in the second quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. The Company operates approximately 300 Dillard’s stores, including over 20 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a range of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.