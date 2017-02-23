Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Announces Earnings Results

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.41. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) opened at 55.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. The Company operates approximately 300 Dillard’s stores, including over 20 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a range of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

