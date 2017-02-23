Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s persistent focus on high-quality North American properties has helped and the company expects to improve 2017 U.S. oil production by 13–17% from 2016 levels. Further, the company completed its asset sale target for 2016 by divesting assets worth $3.2 billion and used the proceeds to lower debt level, which in turn helped to lower annual financing costs. Devon will continue with its cost savings initiative in 2017 as well. The shares of Devon have returned higher than the broader industry in the last 12 months. However, the highly competitive nature of oil and gas industry has always been a headwind, and limited control over some properties could have a material impact on Devon’s performance. Further, its profitability is subject to oil, natural gas and NGL prices, which are volatile and cyclical in nature.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KLR Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) opened at 43.76 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm’s market cap is $22.96 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

