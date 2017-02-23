Deutsche Bank AG set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. S&P Global Inc. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €67.10 ($71.38) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas SA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.18 ($64.02).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 55.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.32. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €35.27 and a 1-year high of €63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of €69.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-68-00-price-target-for-bnp-paribas-sa-bnp.html.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

