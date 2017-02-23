Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Persimmon plc (PSN)

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 2,069 ($25.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.55) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,148 ($26.76) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Persimmon plc from GBX 1,669 ($20.79) to GBX 1,751 ($21.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,831 ($22.81) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,796.71 ($22.39).

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) opened at 2026.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,962.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,806.71. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.23 billion. Persimmon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,255.00.

About Persimmon plc

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Permission homes brand.

