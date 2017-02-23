Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Vedanta Resources plc (VED) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,050 ($13.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.46) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

VED has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.84) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vedanta Resources plc from GBX 670 ($8.35) to GBX 750 ($9.34) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Vedanta Resources plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 652 ($8.12).

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED) opened at 963.00 on Tuesday. Vedanta Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.66 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,025.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 778.56.

About Vedanta Resources plc

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

