Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 85 price objective on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 73.50 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 68 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 81.12.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 74.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is CHK 73.47 and its 200-day moving average is CHK 73.89. Nestle SA has a 12-month low of CHK 67.00 and a 12-month high of CHK 80.05.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-nestle-sa-nesn-a-chf-85-price-target.html.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

