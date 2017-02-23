Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €112.00 ($119.15) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Commerzbank Ag set a €101.00 ($107.45) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.85 ($111.54).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 102.857 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of €44.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.084. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €71.32 and a 1-year high of €103.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.53.

“Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €118.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-merck-kgaa-mrk-a-118-00-price-target.html.

About Merck KGaA

.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.