Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 270 ($3.36) price objective on Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.18)) on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a GBX 215 ($2.68) target price on Barclays PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 213 ($2.65).

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 235.15 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 121.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 267.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 56.07 billion.

In related news, insider James E. Staley bought 50,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £117,054.63 ($145,844.29).

About Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

