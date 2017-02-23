Determine, Inc. (DTRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 13,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Specifically, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $53,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,435.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Stakenas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,386.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $115,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Determine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.08 million.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Determine had a negative return on equity of 97.08% and a negative net margin of 47.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Determine, Inc. will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Determine stock. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 880,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Determine comprises about 2.2% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned about 7.59% of Determine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

“Determine, Inc. (DTRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/determine-inc-dtrm-reaches-new-1-year-high-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Determine

Determine, Inc, (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc, is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

