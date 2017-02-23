Dennis Thomas St Sells 196,682 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 196,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,326,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,490.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Thomas St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Dennis Thomas St sold 18,404 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $223,608.60.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Dennis Thomas St sold 80,397 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $965,567.97.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dennis Thomas St sold 156,971 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,894,639.97.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) opened at 11.75 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $831.97 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells and supports semiconductor probe card products. The Company is a supplier of probe cards to the manufacturers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory devices, microprocessor, chipset and other system on chip (SoC) devices. Semiconductor manufacturers use its probe cards to perform wafer test, which is the testing of the semiconductor die, or chips.

