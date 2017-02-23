Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Debt Trading 3% Higher

An issue of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) debt rose 3% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.50 and were trading at $82.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded down 4.78% during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,500,604 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a negative net margin of 151.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business earned $271.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 167,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused on two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

