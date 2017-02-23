Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. (DGAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGAS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Natural Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Natural Gas Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Natural Gas Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Delta Natural Gas Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Delta Natural Gas Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Delta Natural Gas Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Natural Gas Company by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Natural Gas Company (NASDAQ:DGAS) opened at 30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Delta Natural Gas Company has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Delta Natural Gas Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

Delta Natural Gas Company Company Profile

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc distributes or transports natural gas to approximately 36,000 customers. The Company’s segments include regulated segment and non-regulated segment. Through regulated segment, the Company distributes natural gas to its retail customers in approximately 23 rural counties.

