Deere & Company (DE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vetr Inc.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $109.18 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DE. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.25 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $80.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.35.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded up 0.04% on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,266 shares. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $5,079,839.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 36,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,747,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,655.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.0% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Pastel & Associes SA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 599.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

