Deere & Company (DE) Cut to “Sell” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $105.02 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Deere & Company from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 109.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $5,079,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 36,402 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,747,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,655.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Deere & Company by 505.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 451,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 376,688 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Deere & Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,612,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. Pastel & Associes SA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

