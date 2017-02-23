DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Upgraded by Natixis to “Buy”

Natixis upgraded shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 price target on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) opened at 36.08 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,452,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 93,255 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $200,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

