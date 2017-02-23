Davita Inc (DVA) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in a report published on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Davita in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Davita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) opened at 69.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02. Davita has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Davita will post $3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Davita by 187.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Davita by 166.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, is a provider of kidney care services. The Company operates Kidney Care division and HealthCare Partners (HCP) division. The Company’s segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services, HCP and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives.

