DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (DZSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 6.85%.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) opened at 1.06 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $86.79 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

