Danone SA (BN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has been given a €80.00 ($85.11) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. S&P Global Inc. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone SA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.58 ($72.95).

Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 62.33 on Tuesday. Danone SA has a 12 month low of €57.66 and a 12 month high of €70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of €38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.65.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

