Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.58 ($77.21).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 69.441 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.86. Daimler AG has a one year low of €50.89 and a one year high of €73.20. The company has a market cap of €74.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.713.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

