Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a report published on Friday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“ALS in 2017. Data from the VITALITY-ALS trial (tirasemtiv), which is a pivotal program, is to be available in 4Q17, with enrollment continuing in the open-label long-term extension study, termed VIGOR-ALS.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.79.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/cytokinetics-inc-cytk-receives-overweight-rating-from-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 5,633 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $69,623.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,541.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.