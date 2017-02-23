Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Friday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 10.55 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $69,623.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,541.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

