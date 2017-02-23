Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 5,633 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $69,623.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,541.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

