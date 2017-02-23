Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $69,623.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,541.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

