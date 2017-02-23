CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) opened at 2.10 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $82.25 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. CYREN has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CYREN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CYREN by 32.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CYREN during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYREN during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYREN during the fourth quarter valued at $10,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. (CYREN) is engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting Web, e-mail and mobile transactions. The Company is a Security-as-a-Service provider of integrated cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence.

