Cybg Plc (CYBG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.74) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 355 ($4.42).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a sell rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.30) price target on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cybg Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.44 ($3.07).

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) opened at 272.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.97. Cybg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 185.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 306.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.40 billion.

About Cybg Plc

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

