CSP Inc. (CSPI) Declares Dividend of $0.11

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) traded up 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 30,360 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.58. CSP has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business earned $25.60 million during the quarter.

About CSP

CSP Inc and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, security and managed services, network adapters, and cluster computer systems. The Company operates in two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS). The HPP segment comprises two product lines: its Multicomputer product portfolio of computing systems for digital signal processing (DSP) applications within the defense market, and its Myricom product line of network Ethernet adapters that are offered to both commercial and government customers.

