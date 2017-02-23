Cryolife Inc (CRY) Upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services to Buy

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

CRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) opened at 16.75 on Friday. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 18.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryolife by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,062,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after buying an additional 199,375 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the third quarter worth $9,260,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is engaged in medical device manufacturing and distribution, and in the processing and distribution of implantable human tissues for cardiac and vascular surgeries. The Company operates in two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment sells BioGlue, BioFoam, PerClot, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, Hemodialysis Reliable Outflow (HeRO) Graft, and ProCol Vascular Bioprosthesis (ProCol).

