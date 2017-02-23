Criteo SA (CRTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRTO. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Criteo SA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Criteo SA from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. RBC Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on Criteo SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Criteo SA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm earned $225 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Criteo SA will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo SA news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 876 shares of Criteo SA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Warner sold 1,000 shares of Criteo SA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $46,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $234,963. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Criteo SA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 508,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Criteo SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,434,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after buying an additional 775,116 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in Criteo SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Criteo SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

