Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.36. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $795 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($20.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) opened at 25.15 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The firm’s market cap is $1.74 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -10.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,336,000. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,795,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 298,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding and master limited partnership (MLP) company. The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. Its segments include gathering and processing (G&P), which includes its natural gas, crude oil and produced water G&P operations; storage and transportation, which includes its natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation operations, and marketing, supply and logistics, which includes its natural gas liquid (NGL) supply and logistics business, crude oil storage and rail loading facilities and fleet, and salt production business.

