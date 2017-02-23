Cree, Inc. (CREE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) opened at 27.56 on Friday. Cree has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.71 billion.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The LED producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Cree had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm earned $347 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cree will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cree by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,843,130 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $154,202,000 after buying an additional 1,212,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Cree by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,811,409 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,029,000 after buying an additional 329,528 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cree by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 871,806 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cree by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,701 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 230,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cree by 9.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

