Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corporation (The) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) opened at 38.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75. Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Progressive Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corporation will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Progressive Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

In other Progressive Corporation (The) news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

