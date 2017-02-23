Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a positive rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 76.35 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $83.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/credit-suisse-group-reiterates-hold-rating-for-tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter worth about $227,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 28.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,526,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,011,496,000 after buying an additional 2,996,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth about $202,524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth about $192,116,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter worth about $98,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies, Inc. (The)

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.