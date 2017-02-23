Credit Suisse Group Increases Square, Inc. (SQ) Price Target to $17.00

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Mizuho lifted their target price on Square to $19.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on Square to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.29 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) opened at 15.04 on Thursday. Square has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 689,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $8,770,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,537,964 shares of company stock worth $87,091,602. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $102,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Square by 131.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,813,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,086,000 after buying an additional 6,140,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 848.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,866,000 after buying an additional 7,998,199 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Square by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 7,483,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,001,000 after buying an additional 5,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $62,843,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

