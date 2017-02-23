Crane Company (CR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) opened at 74.02 on Thursday. Crane Company has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $681 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.63 million. Crane Company had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane Company will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $156,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 34,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,623,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,793.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane Company from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane Company from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Crane Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Crane Company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Crane Company Company Profile

Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates in four segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

